The Mau Son mountain area in Lang Son Province is being blanketed by snow and ice as the temperature has dropped to minus 1 degrees centigrade. The chill has resulted from a bone-chilling cold front which is affecting the whole northern region of Vietnam. According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the chilly cold weather would spread to the central region of Vietnam from this evening. Ha Hien/Nong Duc Tho (Dtinews) New cold spell to hit northern and central regions A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
- Minimum temperature falls 8 notches after rain in Chandigarh
- Britain suffers its wettest June day EVER as 10 weeks of rain falls in just 24 hours with nation facing 50mph winds amid warnings of floods and power cuts while temperature falls to 66F
- Woman falls off plane stairs at HCMC airport, dies
- Weather Australia: Parts of Queensland dropped to negative temperatures this morning
- Russia just had its warmest winter temperatures, leaving Moscow snowless
- Weekend of weather extremes with severe snow in the south, and hurricane-strength winds buffeting the north
- Rising water temperatures could endanger matings of many fish as 'significant proportion' may be forced to leave their spawning areas within a century
- Arctic record temperatures spark warning from climate scientists
- Climate change is turning Antarctica's snow green and the effects can now be seen from space
- Big seas pound the west, snow expected to near sea level
Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C have 251 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.