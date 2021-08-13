Mastercard’s Winnie Wong discusses Việt Nam’s current transition from a cash-tied to a cashless country

CT Group does its bit to ensure poor people do not suffer from hunger or illness amid COVID Vinhomes launches GS1, an apartment tower located at the gateway of The Miami subdivision HDI Global, IFC join forces to develop PVI Holdings Businesses take on social duty amid the pandemic Vinhomes Smart City – A modern, ideal and diverse living hub Winne Wong, Mastercard Country Manager for Việt Nam, Cambodia & Laos, discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Vietnamese consumers’ spending habits, how it has helped drive cashless payment in the country and the lasting impact it may have on the country’s transition process to cashless payment in the future. Mastercard Country Manager – Winnie Wong How has the pandemic changed consumer behaviours and spending habits, in particular their payment preference? The pandemic has been changing many aspects of our life. Three years ago, when I first came to Việt Nam, cash was still the dominant payment form that people heavily relied on, as I recall it accounted for 75 – 90 per cent of the transactions. Việt Nam then was different from countries where cashless payments have high adoption rates like Singapore, for example. With everything being cashless, I… Read full this story

