Market maintains rally with strong inflow of foreign investment

A worker checking products in Hoà Phát’s warehouse. The company shares rose 2.74 per cent yesterday. Photo hoaphat.com HÀ NỘI — The market continued to rise on Thursday, boosted by gains in material stocks and interest from foreign investors as they net bought more than VNĐ1 trillion on two main exchanges. The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) settled higher yesterday, up 10.81 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 1,345.55 points. The index struggled in the morning trade as strong selling pressure caused the index to fall in the early session, but surging demand helped halt losses and push the index to recover. The market breadth was positive with 262 stocks increasing, while 116 fell. However, the liquidity was lower than the previous session as 635.5 million shares were traded on the southern market, worth over VNĐ19.32 trillion (US$840.5 million). The gain was mainly driven by large-cap stocks in material, real estate and banking sectors. The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index posted a rise of 0.97 per cent to close yesterday at 1,486.46 points. Twenty of 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket climbed while eight stocks fell and two ended flat. Hoà Phát Group (HPG) and Việt Nam… Read full this story

