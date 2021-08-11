Macro economy basically stabilized in seven months: PM

Speaking at the Government’s regular meeting, held via teleconference, the PM said attention has been paid to cultural and social affairs, while social security has been ensured. "This is also the common assessment of international organizations and institutions," he noted. Regarding the fight against COVID-19, PM Chinh said the pandemic is till under control, adding major pandemic clusters have been contained. Some localities have effectively implemented the Government's Resolution No.68, providing timely support for employees and employers affected by the pandemic, the PM continued. He asked agencies and localities to raise public awareness and responsibility, and encouraged residents to seriously observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations. All-level Party Committees and the entire political system should carry forward their role to strictly implement the PM's relevant directives, the government leader said. "Each agency, enterprise, commune and ward must be a fortress to fight against the pandemic, and each citizen must be a soldier in the combat," he stressed. For the vaccine issue, the PM affirmed Vietnam's sound vaccine strategy, further explaining that apart from imports, the Government and concerned agencies are working hard to accelerate the transfer and research of COVID-19 vaccine production technology to produce the vaccines domestically. Although the… Read full this story

