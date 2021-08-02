Lunar New Year southbound travels of ancient peach trees

Over the past 20 years, Mr. Son has selected old peach trees of fancifully defined shapes with the nicest blossoms for his southward-bound journey to serve customers in HCM City. Two decades of great love and care Born into a family with a tradition of planting and selling peach trees every Lunar New Year (Tet), Pham Hong Son (50, Hanoi) has carried the love for them since a very young age. Although transportation businesses say that the trees will be under utmost protection, this barely succeeds in supplying Mr. Son with peace of mind. “It’s been 20 years since I started this career of selling peach blossoms in the South. Annually, I only pick the ones of the finest quality for sale in Saigon,” Mr. Son said. The climate this year has been so supportive of peach trees that they are producing splendid branches and flowers, which has encouraged Mr. Son to start his southerly travel even earlier than usual. A corner of 23/9 Park (District 1, Ho Chi Minh city) is the location he selected for the trees to be on display. Mr. Son shared that most of the trees on sale are over ten years old, which means… Read full this story

