Loopholes still found in HN’s social distancing

People queue up to take tests for SARS-CoV-2 in Khâm Thiên Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức HÀ NỘI — Loopholes are still being found in the implementation of social distancing in Hà Nội. The loopholes include pandemic prevention and control activities in densely populated areas and lockdown areas not being strict enough; as well as green-channel truck drivers who transport necessary goods during social distancing being dishonest about travel itineraries. Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội Đinh Tiến Dũng told local media on Monday morning the loopholes had resulted in new clusters being found in the city in recent days. For example, clusters of new cases were recently found in Thanh Xuân Trung Ward, Thanh Xuân District and Giáp Bát Ward in Hoàng Mai District. Recently, there were clusters in Văn Chương Ward in Đống Đa District, Liên Ninh Commune in Thanh Trì District, HH4C Linh Đàm Apartment Complex in Hoàng Mai District. New positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were also reported among ambulance drivers, green-channel truck drivers and people who worked at traditional markets and supermarkets, he said. “All of these cases warn of the very unpredictable way the pandemic attacks the community,” he said. "While the pandemic still shows its complex developments in many localities across the country,… Read full this story

