Locals in Bình Thuận share love and hardship with expatriates

Members of Bình Thuận Provincial Youth Union unloads food items before distributing them to foreigners living in blockade area in Phan Thiết City. — Photo binhthuan.gov.vn BÌNH THUẬN — Foreigners who are living within blockaded areas in Phan Thiết City in the central province of Bình Thuận have received support from local authorities via the Sharing Our Love with Foreigners programme. The programme, launched and implemented by the Provincial Youth Union, presented gifts and money to 36 foreigners who have lost their jobs or been living in difficulties due to the effects of the pandemic. Help was given to those living in Alley 69, Quarter 1, Hàm Tiến Ward in Phan Thiết City. Each of them received a set of gifts including money, food and other necessities such as eggs, sausages, canned meat, bread and dumplings. The value of each set is VNĐ1 million (US$44). Many foreigners living the in blockaded area in Phan Thiết City express their happiness on receiving gifts from the local authorities. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thanh According to Acting Secretary of the Provincial Youth Union Lâm Hồng Tuyên, the pandemic has caused hardship to local-based foreigners, many of whom have lost their jobs while still having to manage… Read full this story

