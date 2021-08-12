IT applications, including portals and apps, help speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign, increase its transparency and supporting the management of COVID-19 vaccinations in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Sơn HCM CITY — The Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Health has called on localities to take full advantage of information and technology to administer vaccinations rapidly and effectively. Speaking at an online conference on IT applications in COVID-19 prevention and control, Đỗ Công Anh, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications Department of Informatisation emphasised that utilising IT in the vaccination campaign would ensure the campaign's transparency. Four vaccination management platforms have been built by the military-run telecom group Viettel under the guidelines of the two ministries, including the electronic health record app, a portal for COVID immunisation information at tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn/portal , a system supporting national vaccination at tiemchungcovid19.moh.gov.vn , and an MCC Centre, with its database to be managed centrally and transparently. The databases of these platforms are strictly managed, ensuring transparency of information for both people and State management agencies. The vaccination management system has been implemented in five steps from vaccination registration to post-vaccination monitoring. People can register to get a COVID-19 vaccine via the e-health record… Read full this story

Localities urged to apply IT to increase vaccination capacity have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.