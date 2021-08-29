Artisan Lò Văn Sơi teaches Thái ethnic children how to play đàn tính, a handmade gourd lute. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Thùy LAI CHÂU — In a special class in Than Uyên District in the northern province of Lai Châu, local artisans can be seen engrossed in teaching students the traditional dances and songs as well as how to play đàn tính , a handmade gourd lute. Beginning on June 12, the class has attracted 80 students from three communes, Mường Cang, Hua Nà and Mường Kim, the majority of whom are children. They all share one thing in common: a passion for traditional Thái ethnic art and culture. This photo taken in 2019 shows members of Than Uyên District’s club of đàn tính-then singing. — Photo thanuyen.laichau.gov.vn The class of then singing and Thái ethnic folk music is part of Than Uyên District's resolution on promoting traditional cultures of ethnic groups in association with the development of community-based tourism over the next five years. In addition to preserving and upholding the traditional cultures, the resolution also aims to improve the cultural and spiritual life of local people. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still complicated, all participants of the class have to… Read full this story

Local tourism development associated with ethnic culture preservation have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.