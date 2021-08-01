Local startups find silver-lining during COVID-19 pandemic

According to Le Group, in the first half of the year, the number of firms that ceased doing business was 59,800. However, over the same period, they also recorded the establishment of 78,300 new enterprises, an increase of 11.9 percent over the same period last year. Many have been, relative to the rest of the economy, quite successful. "It is easy to find businesses once doing well now in trouble because of the pandemic. However, it is also undeniable that many startups have grown stronger because their products and technology are suitable for the changes that the pandemic has made to the habits of consumers," said Hung Tran, co-founder of Got It, an online platform that administers digital gift certificate programs for businesses. He believes that startups need to identify their core values as well as choose technologies that are suitable for what will be trending in the distant future instead of just solving current problems. COVID-19 had also presented an opportunity for small businesses, which were previously unable to compete with large companies with both financial and technological potential, he said. "There are difficulties, but this is also an opportunity for Vietnamese startups to rise up, reaching out to… Read full this story

