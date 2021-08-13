Livestream show highlights doctors and volunteers

Pop star Cẩm Vân appears in the first episode of livestream show Thành Phố 18h (HCM City-18pm) on August 10. The show features doctors and volunteers in HCM City during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — A livestream show produced by T Production and its partners called Thành Phố 18h (HCM City-18pm) highlights stories from doctors, nurses and artists who have been working together to boost morale and help in the battle against the COVID-19 virus, with the city deep in lockdown. Stories by city celebrities who have helped the city’s medical staff test people in blockaded areas are also featured. Quỳnh Hoa, the show's producer, said that more than 130 fashion models and artists in different fields have been participating in humanitarian works to lessen the hardship of citizens in isolated areas. They have volunteered to work as coordinators for the vaccination programme, go shopping for quarantined people, and visit locked-down areas to take samples for COVID-19 testing. "Our show, Thành Phố 18h , includes three topics: Connecting & Sharing, The Frontline and The Power of Positive Energy." "Through our show, we want to encourage people and inspire love, unity, mercy, energy and belief in the COVID-19 fight," she said. The show, Thành Phố 18h (HCM City-18pm), features stories and experiences shared by doctors, nurses, volunteers and artists who have been working together to boost morale and help in the… Read full this story

