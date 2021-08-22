Life sketches record hustle and bustle of Sài Gòn

Sài Gòn’s familiar and vivid images are depicted beautifully through sketches of Nguyễn Tăng Quang and friends. Photos courtesy of Nguyễn Tăng Quang Thanh Hà Sài Gòn is sick, seriously sick. The pandemic has messed life up, made things disordered and left people strongly affected. A new art project is aiming to highlight the plight of the city, while encouraging the people to be strong and raising money for good causes. Project founder, artist and architect Nguyễn Tăng Quang misses the real Sài Gòn, a city of fascinating culture that is dynamic and open-minded, kind, energetic and proud of its people. “Entering another period of social distancing, Sài Gòn (the former name of HCM City) once again has slowly transformed into its unusual offbeat self, with rare images of empty streets and the lack of hustle and bustle in daily life,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “This feeling, so vast yet nebulous, comes from observing the lessened traffic, the missing crowd on the streets and the absence of common activities among the humble working people busy going about their business up and down the streets of Sài Gòn." He said the outbreak had taken a heavy toll on businesses on the streets, with many find themselves suddenly without a job. If it… Read full this story

