License for emergency use of home-grown vaccine to be considered

More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths MoH issues drug list for treating COVID patients at home Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12 WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam's COVID-19 fight Mobile oxygen-production stations provide oxygen cylinders to hospitals in need in HCM City One thousand volunteers in the 3a phase have been given the required two doses. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Experts will consider licensing the emergency use of the locally-made Nano Covax vaccine at a meeting scheduled for tomorrow. The National Committee for Ethics in Biomedicine Research under the Ministry of Health announced the news in a press release issued Saturday. The ethics committee agreed to submit the results from Nano Covax’s phase 3a clinical trials to the Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients to consider issuing a licence for use with conditions for Nano Covax. The Nano Covax vaccine meets the short-term safety requirements based on the data of the mid-term results of the phase 3a clinical trials, according to the release. The committee requested Nanogen Biopharmaceuticals and the research team finalise the report, taking into account experts' feedback, including adding more information to ensure the reliability of research results such as the range of… Read full this story

