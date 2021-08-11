Let’s not forget Agent Orange victims

Võ Trâm Anh’s graphic works is inspired by her father’s journalistic work about Agent Orange. — VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Thu Hà Hồng Vân & Nguyễn Thu Hà Six decades since August 10, 1961, the day the first flight carrying Agent Orange/dioxin sprayed the chemical over southern Việt Nam as a defoliant, millions of Vietnamese people are still feeling the losses and pain caused. Now one young Vietnamese artist born in France has created graphic designs to help people, especially the younger generation, understand more about the history and consequences of the deadly chemical. Võ Trâm Anh’s work features 10 panels about the history of Agent Orange, its consequences on humans and the environment, and a micro-credit project set up to help disabled people in the areas affected by Agent Orange in central province of Quảng Bình. "Today images, videos, all the visual media are predominant. When you see a big bold image, it always catches your attention," Anh told Việt Nam News in an online interview. "To me making a big block of text into something colourful and attractive would draw people’s attention even when it's not a topic that they would have wanted to learn about in the first place." The exhibition will be on display at… Read full this story
