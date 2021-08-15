Late writer’s fiction books about women issues released

Books by late author-journalist Bà Tùng Long, a leading female writer in the 1960-70s, have been issued by the Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House. Photo courtesy of Trẻ Publishing House HCM CITY — Vietnamese women and family values are the themes of six books by late author and journalist Bà Tùng Long issued by the Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House. Long was a leading female writer in South Việt Nam in the 1960s-70s. She wrote more than 400 short stories and 68 novels. Her works describe the culture and lifestyle of urban areas in the southern region. The books include Tình Yêu Và Hận Thù (Love and Revenge), Hồng Nhan Đa Truân (Beautiful Women are Unlucky in Love), Nghĩa Tình Ràng Buộc (Love Ties), Người Của Oán Thù (A Woman's Revenge), Một Thoáng Mây Bay (A Moment) and Hành Trang Vào Đời (The Luggage for Life ). The stories were published in magazines before 1975 and were discovered by the writer's son, author Nguyễn Đông Thức. The publication celebrates the writer's 106th birthday anniversary. All of the publications feature Vietnamese culture, southern women and their lifestyle. "My mother Bà Tùng Long's works encourage women to live with self-confidence and self-belief. Her views about love, women and family issues are still fresh today," said Thức. In 2019, Trẻ Publishing House… Read full this story

