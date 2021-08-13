Large fishing ships resume operations at La Gi Port

Việt Nam reports 9,180 new cases of COVID-19, 275 deaths on Friday Over 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Việt Nam: VNVC Overseas-Vietnamese experts recommend solutions to ending COVID outbreak President inspects COVID-19 prevention work in Hà Nội HCM City set to extend social distancing measures again: officials Large fishing ships at La Gi Fishing Port in Bình Thuận Province resumed operations on August 12. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thanh BÌNH THUẬN — About 650 fishing ships have resumed operations at La Gi Fishing Port in Bình Thuận Province after being suspended for nearly three weeks due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak. The port in the south-central province's La Gi Town suspended operation from July 24 under the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 on COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The town's People's Committee on August 12 issued a document to better manage fishing activities under social distancing. The fishing ships will be licensed to operate if crew members have negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours prior to departure, and the ships install monitoring devices on board. All ship owners and crew must fully comply with regulations and guidance on pandemic prevention and control measures of the government, local pandemic checkpoint and border guard stations, and inter-sectoral COVID-19 prevention and control stations. Before leaving the port, the ship captain must have a departure card issued by the local pandemic checkpoint and… Read full this story

