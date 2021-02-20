Disruptive technologies are set to change how we work Vietnam Maritime Corporation helps community fight pandemic AI Day 2021: The world’s best AI speakers announced Del Monte to joint venture with Vinamilk in the Philippines VIB receives 'Innovation in Digital Banking 2021' award from The Banker As one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing and most promising digital economies, Việt Nam represents significant growth potential for Kredivo Jakarta – Ho Chi Minh City – Following the recent announcement of its plan to become a publicly traded company, Kredivo, Indonesia’s leading digital credit platform, today announced its market entry into Việt Nam through a Joint Venture with Phoenix Holdings, a pioneering family investment office based out of Viet Nam with a diversified portfolio in consumer, financial services, retail and technology sectors. The Vietnamese entity, Kredivo Vietnam Joint Stock Company, will be able to leverage Kredivo's extensive PayLater expertise as well as Phoenix Holdings’ broad local network and know-how. Kredivo’s Chief Operating Officer Valery Crottaz said: "The launch of Kredivo in Vietnam, our first market outside of Indonesia, is another key achievement and milestone for the business this year. Việt Nam was as a logical choice given the low penetration of credit cards in the country and a rapidly growing middle… Read full this story

Kredivo announces launch of Việt Nam operations as part of ambition to build Southeast Asia’s leading BNPL have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.