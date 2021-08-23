Japanese people cheer on Vietnamese athletes with disabilities

Kunio Izawa, Mayor of Kokubunji, said that he would like to send his warmest and deepest wishes to the Vietnamese athletes on behalf of Kokubunji city. He also said he hopes the players work hard and win medals, bringing glory to the country, adding that Kokubunji and the youth of the city always support them. Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo on the decision to register as a “host town” of Vietnam, Izawa said he has gone to Vietnam and found that it is a beautiful country of friendly people. 'Besides, Vietnam and Japan have a good friendship. Therefore, we want to cheer for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," he said. Located in the west of Tokyo, Kokubunji is one of the “host cities” of Vietnam at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. In October 2019, Kokubunji signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's General Department of Sports and Physical Training on the reception of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities on training relating to swimming before the Paralympics. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city was unable to welcome Vietnamese athletes as originally planned. Ueda Yuta, a resident of Kokubunji city,… Read full this story
