Japanese Communist Party’s chief hails Vietnam’s concerted efforts against COVID-19

Directly handing thank-you letters from Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the JCP chief, Nam said Vietnam – Japan ties have continued growing strongly and comprehensively with a high level of mutual political trust. The two countries have worked together and actively supported each other in COVID-19 prevention and control, he said, adding that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) highly valued its cooperation and traditional friendship with the JCP. The diplomat took this occasion to briefed Kazuo on the outcomes of the CPV's 13th National Congress and Vietnam's development targets toward the celebration of the 100th founding anniversaries of the CPV (1930-2030) and the nation (1945-2045). He believed that in the coming time, the traditional ties between the two Parties will be fortified and deepened, contributing to the enhancement of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. For his part, Shii thanked leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government for their attention to boosting cooperative relations between the two Parties and countries. He also commended Vietnam's active participation in international efforts to promote… Read full this story
- Top ten events of Vietnam in 2018 selected by VNA
- Emperor Akihito becomes first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 200 years
- ‘We’re gonna win!’ Corbyn gloats he will soon be living in Downing Street after turf war between Brexit Party and Tories gifts Labour narrow victory in Peterborough by-election – despite getting lowest share EVER
- Vang Vieng, Laos: the world's most unlikely party town
- 'This is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over!' Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick enters packed Democratic 2020 race admitting he is the ultimate long shot
- It's time to vote: PM Modi hails SRK's rap video, calls it a 'fantastic effort'
- Boris Johnson heads to crucial Brussels summit TODAY: Last-ditch talks go down to the wire after DUP scuppered Brexit draft - but PM and EU remain confident agreement CAN be 'finalised' within hours as even hardliners hail 'great progress'
- The power of digital transformation featured at Vietnamese Talent Awards 2019
- The promise of liberal democracy lives on within different political cultures
- Sreesanth: 'I will be the best politician in Kerala'
Japanese Communist Party's chief hails Vietnam’s concerted efforts against COVID-19 have 373 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.