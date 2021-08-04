Isolated villages in the central region avoid the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic

A vegetable farm in Túy Loan Village in Đà Nẵng City is seen as a ‘safe’ zone during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agriculture-based village has recorded low coronavirus infection cases during the fourth wave of COVID-19. — VNS Photo Công Thành Công Thành CENTRAL REGION — Isolated living environments, well-structured communities and food self-sufficiency have turned villages and islands in central Việt Nam into safe havens against the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 40km from downtown Đà Nẵng City, the ethnic Cơ Tu communities in the Tà Lang and Giàn Bí villages in Hòa Bắc Commune have yet to record a positive case of COVID-19. Head of Giàn Bí Village, Alăng Như, says most of the villagers make their living from farming, with only 20 per cent working at industrial parks. He said the pandemic has been well controlled by the community since the two villages began applying social distancing orders per the city's People's Committee decision. Only necessary trips to the city's downtown have been permitted and every family must stay a safe distance apart. "Although no COVID-19 infection has been found in the community, the Cơ Tu people are staying alert… People coming from the pandemic hotspots in the city's downtown area… Read full this story

