Investment will double in 3-5 years in regional logistics, industrial real estate: JLL

A logistics centre in the Asia Pacific. Logistics and industrial real estate in the Asia Pacific and Việt Nam are expected to receive increasing investment , according to property consultant JLL. — Photo courtesy of JLL Vietnam HCM CITY — Investments in logistics and industrial real estate in the Asia Pacific will double in the next three to five years as investors look to increase exposure to the asset class, property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle has forecast in a recent report. It expects the figure to rise to US$50-60 billion from the current $25-30 billion. Logistics and industrial buildings, comprising warehousing, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, would see increased investment due to rising occupier confidence in the sector, it said. In recent years, due to the evolution of e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) services, both investor engagement and occupier composition within logistics and industrial real estate had changed significantly, it said. Tom Woolhouse, head of logistics and industrial, Asia Pacific, at JLL, said: "Across Asia Pacific, structural changes to asset allocations and supply chain networks have converged to accelerate logistics sector investor and occupier demand. Increased investment into logistics and industrial real estate mirrors changes in occupier strategies for higher quality assets and the shifting composition towards 'new economy'…

