The ASEAN – India foreign ministers' meeting held virtually on Wednesday. Photo baoquocte.vn HÀ NỘI – Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn urged India to continue its prompt and stable vaccine supply for ASEAN member states at the ASEAN – India foreign ministers' meeting held on Wednesday as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) and related meetings. In his speech at the event, Sơn considered India a close neighbour and long-term partner of the bloc and encouraged the nation to assist ASEAN countries in applying IT and innovation advances in contribution to efforts toward recovery and growth. ASEAN hopes to work closely with India to facilitate trade and investment and sustain the regional supply chain, the diplomat said. Highly evaluating India's support for ASEAN's stance on the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue, he asked the country to back the bloc's efforts in making the sea an area of peace, stability, cooperation, security, safety, and environmental friendliness. At the meeting, ASEAN nations praised India's contribution of US$1 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and wished to strengthen cooperation with India in stepping up efforts for comprehensive and sustainable recovery in the region. They lauded India's proposal… Read full this story

India urged to continue support for ASEAN in vaccine supply, innovation have 238 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.