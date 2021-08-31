India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end Government's task force established to help businesses, people affected by COVID-19 Two elderly people die after receiving second shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines CAAV asks airlines to halt selling domestic flights Madan Mohan Sethi, India's Consul General to HCM City (left) presents a token representing India’s medical supplies aid to Việt Nam to Trần Phước Anh, Director of the HCM City’s Department of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Indian Government has presented Việt Nam with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country in the fight against the COVID-19 surge. The supplies were transported to the Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội port in HCM City by Indian Navy ship INS Airavat on Monday. “INS Airavat reaches Việt Nam with Oxygen supplies. Indo-Pacific approach in practice,” India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted regarding the delivery. A hand-over ceremony was held in HCM City on Tuesday in the southern city, with the participation of officials from both sides. Trần Phước Anh, Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, thanked the… Read full this story

