India At 75: A Journey of Achievements, Aspirations and Resolve

Commemorating India's 75th Independence Day, Pranay Verma, Ambassador of India to Việt Nam, writes to Việt Nam News. India will commemorate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. To mark this important milestone, during the course of the next year, India will celebrate the spirit of its struggle for freedom, pay homage to its founding fathers and renew its resolve to fulfil the developmental aspirations of its 1.35 billion people. On this day in 1947, when India was freed from colonial rule, the Indian economy had been reduced to less than 3 per cent of global GDP after having contributed nearly a quarter of it just two centuries earlier. It was from this abyss of underdevelopment and impoverishment that India began its journey to become a modern, prosperous nation, governed by the world's most elaborate Constitution and supported by institutions that have stood the test of time. India's independence also inspired yearnings for freedom elsewhere as anti-colonial movements swept across swathes of Asia and Africa. The Statue of Unity: the world's tallest statue in Kevadia, Gujarat, was built to honour one of India's founding fathers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Photo coutesy of the embassy In its nation-building endeavours, India was guided by the…

