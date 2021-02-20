If fully vaccinated, people arriving from abroad to be quarantined for 7 days The Saigon Times People entering Vietnam through the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Fully vaccinated people arriving from abroad will be quarantined for seven days instead of 14 days – PHOTO: SGGP HCMC – People from abroad who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result will be placed under mandatory quarantine for seven days instead of 14 days and self-isolate for another week. The Ministry of Health on August 4 issued a document shortening the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people who want to travel to Vietnam. Accordingly, their negative test result must be issued 72 hours before their arrival, the local media reported. In addition, their second Covid-19 shot must be administered at least 14 days but no more than 12 months before their arrival. They must also show proof of vaccination. Those who have been infected with Covid-19 and have certificates proving that they have recovered from the disease no more than six months ago will also be entitled to a shorter mandatory quarantine. Those people will be tested on the first and seventh quarantine days…. Read full this story

