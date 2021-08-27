ICT plays crucial role in fight against COVID-19

Country unites to fight ‘invisible enemy’ 400,000 doses of vaccines donated by Australia reached Việt Nam, more to come Schoolgirl's paintings celebrate COVID-19 prevention Every child to have caregiver when receiving COVID-19 treatment 1.4 million more vaccine doses from order with AstraZeneca arrived in HCM City The Giúp tôi! app connects doctors and patients. https://ictvietnam.vn/ HCM CITY — Information and communication technology (ICT) has played an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Nguyễn Huy Dũng, deputy minister of Information and Communications, said during the video talk "Kết Nối Trong Đại Dịch" (Connections during the Pandemic) on Tuesday. "Technology is helping to connect hospitals and doctors with patients, and needy people with donors, so we can together repel the pandemic,” he said. Telehealth services were launched at the beginning of the pandemic for remote consultations in Việt Nam. About 2,000 central hospitals are now connected to all district-level hospitals across the country. Since the fourth wave of the pandemic, the telehealth system has opened new connections with COVID-19 treatment hospitals in HCM City, and with Bình Dương and Long An provinces for transfer of emergency cases among hospitals. As for other IT uses, HCM City has piloted a search engine at website http://tracuuf0.medinet.org.vn/ to help families of COVID-19 patients look up information about their… Read full this story

