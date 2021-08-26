I’m not a dollar billionaire: Axie Infinity CEO

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a game developed by Sky Mavis — a game studio based in HCM City. This start-up has impressed with a total capitalisation of AXS (in game utility tokens) reaching around US$4.7 billion. Nguyễn Thành Trung, CEO and founder of AXS, has denied being a dollar billionaire as the market capitalisation of the AXS token is different to Sky Mavis. Trọng Đạt spoke with the young tech guru. Nguyễn Thành Trung, CEO and founder of Axie Infinity. Photo doanhnghiephoinhap.vn Inner Sanctum : How did the idea of a blockchain game like Axie Infinity come to you? I used to dislike, even hate blockchain. Before Axie Infinity was born, people often talked about Bitcoin price and Initial Coin Offerings. In my eyes at that time, not everyone needed capital to develop a blockchain project properly. On the contrary, there were those seeing ICOs as a product. This went against my work ethic as a technology engineer. One fine day, I became curious when I heard about a game on the blockchain platform. When I tried it out, I realised that blockchain was not as bad as I had imagined, it was just a matter how to use the… Read full this story

