Huế woman turns wild grass into high-end fashion

After dying, the grass is given a new vitality with many familiar and special colours, including cobalt blue, orange and purple. — Photos courtesy of Marie's Cỏ bàng ( Lepironia ), a kind of sedge, is no longer just a wild grass but is being turned into artistic items of beauty through the ingenious hands of local artisans and a passionate businesswoman. The grass, which is widely grown in Phò Trạch Village in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế's Phong Điền District, is now the foundation for a series of beautiful traditional handicraft products such as wallets, bags, hats and backpacks, which bring a stable income for many villagers. The products made from this simultaneously fragile but vigorous grass in Phò Trạch are impressive, but so is the story of Hồ Sương Lan, a local businesswoman who initiated the project. With a deep passion for the preservation of weaving and making handicrafts in the village, Lan has spent more than one year studying and searching for markets for the artisanal products. The recent spread of the coronavirus and decline in global tourism meant Lan had to change her business as director of a tourism service company and try something new. Hồ Sương Lan has initiated a project developing artistic products from wild grass. Photo courtesy of Hồ Sương Lan During a trip to Phò Trạch…

