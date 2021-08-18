How COVID-19 affects human trafficking in Việt Nam

An official of Lào Cai Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs disseminates information about human trafficking prevention to ethnic minority people. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Thu Hà & Paul Kennedy COVID-19 has changed everyday life as we know it. The pandemic, which has raged to new levels in Việt Nam in the past four months, has crippled the economy, caused thousands of deaths, and brought the country to a standstill. It has also had a serious impact on human trafficking. On one hand, tightened security at border gates has restricted the illegal smuggling of people to neighbouring countries. But it has also drastically limited opportunities for already impoverished people, causing many to look elsewhere to make a living. This has led to heartless criminals targeting the most vulnerable with false promises of employment and wealth outside of Việt Nam. For Blue Dragon's dedicated team of people rescuers, accessing those trafficked abroad has been challenging due to travel restrictions. Watch our video on human trafficking situation in Việt Nam Lê Thị Hồng Lương of Blue Dragon said: "Border closures and travel restrictions make it more difficult for Blue Dragon to rescue the victims. "Those being rescued are often supported to go to school… Read full this story

