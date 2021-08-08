Hospitals in HCM City start using Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Flights halted between localities under social distancing measures HCM City drafts plan to reopen traditional markets Fully vaccinated people from outbreak regions only have to self-isolate at home for 7 days: Health ministry Urgent meeting held to evaluate homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax HCM City to take online apps that assist shoppers, COVID monitoring to more districts The first batch of Remdesivir imported by VinGroup arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on August 5. — Photo courtesy of Phạm Sanh Châu, Vietnamese Ambassador to India HÀ NỘI — Around 10,000 vials of Remdesivir have been distributed to 10 hospitals in HCM City to treat COVID-19 patients starting today, according to the health ministry. The southern city is currently the biggest COVID-19 hot spot with 4,000-7,000 cases recorded daily since mid-July, and the main objective right now is to reduce deaths among severe cases as medical facilities strain to handle large inflows of patients. The health ministry noted that through donation sources in the past, the drug appears to help reduce the viral load in the infected, but cautioned that members of public should not look for or stock up on these drugs. The administration and the doses required must be… Read full this story

