Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients

Associate Professor Lê Quang Tuấn (PhD, middle) and his partners at the Vietnam Institute of Biotechnology conduct research to develop an antiviral drug from Vietnamese herbs that can be used in COVID-19 treatment. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An antiviral drug is being developed by Vietnamese researchers to help with the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 patients. The drug, called VIPDERVIR, is made of Vietnamese herbs that meet the standards of the Vietnamese Pharmacopoeia. Results of the drug's preclinical trial were released by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in an online press conference on Tuesday. They showed VIPDERVIR can inhibit the growth of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when tested on animals. A statement released by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology said: "The drug's acute and sub-acute toxicity were tested at the National Institute of Drug Quality Control and the Hà Nội Medical… Read full this story

