A scene in Con Đường Đã Chọn (The Chosen Path). The documentary features the long-term resistance wars of Vietnamese people against the French and the American invaders for the national independence, freedom and reunification. — Photo toquoc.vn HÀ NỘI — A documentary that provides thorough and systematic information about Việt Nam's history during the two resistance wars is being aired on various Việt Nam’s television channels in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution Day and the National Day. According to Colonel Phạm Tiến Cường, the director of the People’s Army Cinema and also the director of the documentary, Con Đường Đã Chọn (The Chosen Path) features the long-term resistance wars of Vietnamese people against the French and the American invaders for the national independence, freedom and reunification. The film also mentions the wars to protect the southwestern and northern borders, the constant fights to protect the national land and sea sovereignty and Việt Nam’s support for Cambodians to escape genocide. "Such events took place decades ago. Many Party, State, and military leaders, as well as major witnesses of such heroic and tragic times, have passed away," he said. "Although many domestic and foreign documentaries have told stories about the Việt… Read full this story

Historical film released to celebrate National Day have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.