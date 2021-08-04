High cost, lack of infrastructure barriers to electric car market

A VinFast electric car design. — Photo courtesy of Vingroup HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just released a list of factors that are undermining the development of the electric car industry in Việt Nam. Citing data from the Việt Nam Register, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said that the number of electric cars in Việt Nam is currently quite small with only 140 cars in 2019, 900 last year and 600 by the end of the first quarter of this year. Currently in Việt Nam, there is no enterprise other than Vinfast Trading and Production Limited Liability Company engaged in the production and assembly of electric cars. First is the low average income. GDP per capita in Việt Nam in 2020 is estimated at US$2,750, still too low for consumers to own a regular four-wheeled personal car, without considering the higher cost of electric cars over their fossil-fuel burning rivals. There is also a lack of charging station infrastructure. Currently almost no charging stations are available for electric cars in the country. There is also a lack of road traffic infrastructure, stationary parking spots, and land set aside to build charging stations for electric… Read full this story

