Healthcare sector in 2021 to use less paper, share digitized medical records

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said from July 2021 the health sector will carry out medical examinations and treatment while reducing paper usage. Great achievements Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long Long said at the national conference of the healthcare sector on January 6 that the biggest achievement of the sector in 2020 was the successful control of Covid-19. All Vietnamese joined forces to fight the pandemic, which had never been seen before and was similar to a war effort. During the pandemic, Vietnam showed its firm stuff and wisdom when becoming one of the first four countries to successfully sequence the coronavirus gene and one of five countries to produce antibodies. It is also one of a few countries which are manufacturing vaccines against Covid-19, and making medical bio-products and ventilators. Long said Vietnamese people gained these great achievements thanks to the unanimity among people and organizations joining forces to fight the pandemic under the direction of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. The fight against the pandemic has been effective also thanks to media campaigns. Accurate information about the pandemic has been delivered to people through different channels. Telecom carriers have sent 20 billion…

