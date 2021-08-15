Health ministry to trial home-based treatment for COVID patients in HCM City

A household under quarantine in HCM City's District 1. The city will pilot an initiative to provide home-based care for F0 cases staying at home next week, as the city's medical facilities are struggling with COVID-19 admission. – Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY – The Ministry of Health plans to pilot an initiative to have COVID-19 patients treated at home with medicines, health supplements and care instructions in HCM City from August 16 at a time when COVID-19 treatment facilities are becoming overwhelmed. Tests will be carried out at home and in the community and medicines and health supplements will be provided to patients and closely monitored by medical experts. Food and groceries will be provided to households with patients since their family members will not be allowed to step out. The ministry will provide detailed guidelines for taking care of patients, monitoring their health and seeking medical assistance if their condition worsens. Helping COVID patients at home access medical care in time, thus reducing the burden on treatment facilities and fatality rates is of utmost importance, according to the ministry. Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said home care would reduce the chance of pandemic spread. HCM City has been… Read full this story

