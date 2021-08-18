Health ministry tells HCM City to focus on care for COVID patients isolated at home

COVID-19 patients being treated at an intensive care centre at field hospital No 13 in HCM City's Bình Chánh District on August 16. VNA/VNS.Photo Bùi Cương Quyết HCM CITY — Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long has instructed HCM City to strengthen care for COVID-19 patients isolated at home to ease the burden on designated hospitals. He told a meeting with city People's Committee and Party Committee officials on Tuesday that if a new COVID patient is found, local officials should isolate their house and hand over medicines and daily necessities such as rice, cooking oil, vegetables, and others to the household. Timely tests, treatment and provision of daily necessities are imperative for reducing transmission, he said. The city should increase task forces in communes and wards, and set up oxygen stations at all residential quarters to cope with emergencies, he said. Health facilities should not turn away any patient, including those with COVID-19, he said, warning any violation would see them fined and have their licence withdrawn. Patients isolated and treated at home are immediately shifted to designated hospitals for treatment if their condition deteriorates. Field hospitals and other designated facilities treat mild and moderate cases, and their number of beds… Read full this story

