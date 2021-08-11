HDI Global, IFC join forces to develop PVI Holdings

Vinhomes launches GS1, an apartment tower located at the gateway of The Miami subdivision Businesses take on social duty amid the pandemic Vinhomes Smart City – A modern, ideal and diverse living hub TNA Entertainment promotes Vietnamese content market to the world SP Group enters Vietnam solar power market through joint venture with BCG Energy HÀ NỘI — HDI Global SE and International Finance Corporation have entered into a strategic partnership to help strengthen PVI Holdings into a leading insurance company in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia. HDI has sold a 6.29 per cent stake in PVI Holdings to IFC. Together, they own more than 51 per cent, and own more than 54 per cent of voting rights. IFC joins PVI Holdings as an additional long-term anchor investor alongside HDI Global and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN), who remain major shareholders. HDI Global and IFC, including two investment funds managed by the IFC Asset Management Company – IFC Emerging Asia Fund and IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund — intend to join forces and improve PVI Group’s corporate governance, risk management and compliance policies, aligning them with international best practices. They also intend to consolidate PVI’s position as the leading… Read full this story

