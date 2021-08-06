The ashes of deceased Covid-19 patients will be kept by the HCMC Urban Environment Company. The urns of ashes, labelled with the full names of people and the dates of death, will be given to family members. HCMC Party Committee Vice Secretary Phan Van Mai and HCMC Vice Mayor Duong Anh Duc spoke at a press conference to provide information about Covid-19 prevention performance in the city. Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and the Environment Nguyen Toan Thang denied the rumour that the cremation fee has increased and that incinerators have stopped receiving bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients. Currently, in addition to giving support to Covid-19 patients for treatment, the municipal authorities have also allocated budget to support the cremation of dead patients. People who die because of Covid-19 will be cremated at Binh Hung Hoa crematorium in Binh Tan district. This facility operates 24 hours a day. Dead bodies are handled in accordance with a six-step process provided by the National Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. The process must be strictly followed by all involved units. For the dead F0 case whose relatives still have not come to receive the ashes (because they are under… Read full this story

HCMC decides how to handle bodies of deceased Covid patients have 466 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.