HCMC decides how to handle bodies of deceased Covid patients

The ashes of deceased Covid-19 patients will be kept by the HCMC Urban Environment Company. The urns of ashes, labelled with the full names of people and the dates of death, will be given to family members. HCMC Party Committee Vice Secretary Phan Van Mai and HCMC Vice Mayor Duong Anh Duc spoke at a press conference to provide information about Covid-19 prevention performance in the city. Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and the Environment Nguyen Toan Thang denied the rumour that the cremation fee has increased and that incinerators have stopped receiving bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients. Currently, in addition to giving support to Covid-19 patients for treatment, the municipal authorities have also allocated budget to support the cremation of dead patients. People who die because of Covid-19 will be cremated at Binh Hung Hoa crematorium in Binh Tan district. This facility operates 24 hours a day. Dead bodies are handled in accordance with a six-step process provided by the National Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. The process must be strictly followed by all involved units. For the dead F0 case whose relatives still have not come to receive the ashes (because they are under… Read full this story
- Biden HHS nominee moved mother out of care facility as she directed nursing homes to take COVID patients
- Doctors and nurses call on Matt Hancock to grant them protection from 'inappropriate legal challenges' amid fears they could be prosecuted for switching off Covid patients' life support
- 'How do you prepare for people dying and dying and dying?': Hospital mortician who has handled hundreds of dead bodies throughout pandemic breaks down in tears
- Germany to house Covid rule breakers in refugee camps as bodies pile up in Eastern hotspots
- Trump's COVID legacy: America's death toll passes 400,000 on President's final day of office - and almost one year to the day since first case was detected in Seattle
- 'To heal we must remember': Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pray for the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID on the eve of the inauguration as buildings light up across the country - and Trump spends his final hours in the White House
- America's own 'super-covid' is here: Ohio reports TWO homegrown, more-infectious strains - including one that has become dominant in Columbus - as US shatters new daily death record with 4,300 fatalities
- Parents share devastating warning as daughter, 25, who was due to get the vaccine in December dies from Covid after going to hospital days after Christmas to 'just to get checked out'
- Britain records its deadliest day of the Covid pandemic for second day in a row with 1,820 more victims - but the outbreak continues to shrink with 38,905 new infections
- Kate Garraway heads to her radio duties in a face mask after emotionally saying husband Derek Draper's body has been 'ravaged' by Covid
HCMC decides how to handle bodies of deceased Covid patients have 466 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.