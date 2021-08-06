HCMC approves second Covid relief package worth VND900 billion

The HCMC government has adopted the second relief package worth over VND900 billion (US$39.2 million) to support informal-sector workers, poor households and people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The local authorities provide relief to the needy in District 3, HCMC. The city has launched the second Covid-19 relief package worth VND900 billion – PHOTO: VGP According to Tran Ngoc Son, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the package will be disbursed from now until the end of August 10. The package gives VND1.5 million each to some 334,000 informal-sector workers, 90,500 poor and near-poor families and 170,000 others who have lost their jobs due to Covid and those living in areas on lockdown. Each of the VND1.5 million in relief comprises VND1 million from the city's budget, while the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC contributes VND500,000, including VND200,000 in cash and a gift set worth VND300,000. Le Minh Tan, director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said the local authorities will go to each house to deliver the relief. This is the city's second financial aid package for people affected by Covid-19, following the first one worth VND886 billion… Read full this story
