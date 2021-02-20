HCMC adjusts Covid-19 treatment system to three levels The Saigon Times Covid-19 patients are treated at the Trung Vuong Hospital in HCMC. HCMC has adjusted its Covid-19 treatment system to three levels – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – HCMC has adjusted its treatment system from five to three levels to mobilize resources for the treatment of critical patients, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung. At a press briefing on the city's fight against the pandemic on August 16, Hung said the three-level system was in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. Accordingly, medical workers and equipment will be reasonably allocated for the levels, the local media reported. Under the first level currently, 18,120 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild symptoms will stay at home and nearly 23,900 patients will be quarantined at centralized quarantine facilities in Thu Duc City and districts. The city will provide healthcare services and food to those at home. Meanwhile, hospitals under the second level will receive moderate and severe Covid-19 cases. Under this level, there are 74 hospitals with nearly 49,400 beds, including 24 field hospitals, 41 general hospitals of the city and nine centrally-run hospitals…. Read full this story

