HCM City’s COVID-19 caseload nears 100,000 with 389 more deaths nationwide

Thủ Thiêm 1 Bridge in HCM City is almost deserted as the COVID-19 pandemic rages in the city. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 cases reached 161,761 on Monday with 389 more deaths after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 7,455. The additional deaths include 354 recorded from July 17 to August 2 in Hồ Chí Minh City, 25 from July 17 to 24 in Bình Dương, six from July 29 to August 2 in Đồng Nai, and four from July 31 to August 2 in Long An. A total of 10 new infections were imported and 7,445 were locally transmitted. The local cases were in HCM City (4,264), Bình Dương (949), Long An (445), Đồng Nai (380), Khánh Hòa (286), Cần Thơ (221), Hà Nội (159), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (132), Tiền Giang (79), Đồng Tháp (77), Đà Nẵng (76), Vĩnh Long (50), Bình Thuận (46), Trà Vinh (31), Phú Yên (25), Bình Định (21), Nghệ An (21), Ninh Thuận (19), Quảng Nam (19), Kiên Giang (18), An Giang (17), Đắk Lắk (14), Ninh Bình (13), Đắk Nông (12), Hậu Giang (11), Hà Tĩnh (10), Thanh Hóa (9), Bình Phước (8 ),… Read full this story

