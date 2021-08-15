​​​​​​​HCM City vaccinates 4.3 million people against COVID

People in HCM City get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday (August 13). VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City vaccinated more than 93,900 people against COVID-19 on Friday, according to its Department of Health. Deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, Dương Anh Đức, said all vaccines allotted by the Ministry of Health have been used up as of August 12, and it has started to administer the one million doses of Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine since Friday. The vaccines were imported by the State-owned Saigon Pharmaceutical Group. So far around 4.3 million people in the city have been inoculated, Đức said. The city targets immunising everyone aged 18 and above, which adds up to seven million people, by month end, he said. Secretary of the city Party Committee, Nguyễn Văn Nên, who on Friday inspected a vaccination camp at Nguyễn An Khương Secondary School in the city's Hóc Môn District along with Đức, said people must be clearly informed what vaccine they would get and their consent must be received. Vaccination is key to curbing the pandemic and enabling a return to normal life, he added. — VNS

