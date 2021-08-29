HCM City to offer support package to poor households as well as workers in need

Workers in HCM City's District 10 receive food and essential items from local authorities. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — HCM City will provide VNĐ1.5 million (US$65.5) each to 3-4 million workers’ families facing difficulties because of the pandemic as part of a new support package worth nearly VNĐ2.6 trillion ($112.3 million). This amount is in addition to a previous package of VNĐ900 billion ($39.2 million) that was targeted for poor and near-poor households, poor workers, and self-employed workers' families. The two support packages will be disbursed by August 30. According to Phạm Đức Hải, deputy head of the city's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the city has about 53,000 poor and near-poor households with 170,000 people. The number of people with reduced or no income in the city, however, has risen significantly. People with stable incomes have had to suspend work, take unpaid leave, or have lost jobs. The beneficiaries of the support packages will be extended to include these people. If people in need of support have already received a social welfare package of food and essential items worth VNĐ300,000 ($13) each from local authorities, they will get VNĐ1.2 million ($52.5) in cash from the support package. Both permanent and temporary residents will benefit, regardless of occupation. Local officials have been told to ensure that money is delivered in time and to the right people, and that no one misses out. Travel permits In… Read full this story

