HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit in Thủ Đức City's Linh Trung Ward on August 2. HCM City plans to fully vaccinate everyone aged 18 and over by the end of the year. – VNA Photo Thành Chung HCM CITY – HCM City plans to fully vaccinate all residents aged 18 and above with two vaccine doses by year-end. The vaccination plan is divided into four phases, according to Dương Anh Đức, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee. The first phase will see 680,000 residents receiving their first shot by September 5, ensuring that around 90 per cent of adults aged 18 and above have their first shot. More than 2 million residents will receive their second shot from September 6 to 10. The second phase, which will last from September 16 to 30, will provide the remaining 10 per cent of adults (around 720,000 people) with their first shot. As many as 656,000 people will receive their second shot.

