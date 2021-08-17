Emergency taxi teams support COVID-19 patients in HCM City Poland to offer Việt Nam more than 3.5 million doses of vaccine More than 9,600 new cases and 331 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday PM to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response Local residents in HCM City's Bình Tân District take a COVID-19 test. VNA/VNS.Photo HCM CITY— HCM City plans to provide COVID-19 testing over the next 30 days in three phases. The first phase will be carried out on August 15-22 to evaluate risk in areas with a high transmission rate. The second phase will be conducted on August 23-31 to isolate strong transmission sources. In the third phase on September 1-15, the city will conduct testing to control transmission in the community. Tests will be given in lower-risk areas where 50 per cent of people aged 18 and above are vaccinated, where there are no COVID cases (detected by two community-based tests), and where COVID-19 patients have a low viral load. Representatives of households will be tested twice seven days apart. Health officials will pool 10 samples using real-time RT-PCR tests. In higher risk zones, local authorities will randomly choose families to take samples and pool five samples for SARS-CoV-2 detection by the RT-PCR method. After that, testing will be gradually expanded. In locked-down areas,… Read full this story

HCM City to conduct COVID-19 testing over 30 days have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.