HCM City to begin strict lockdown from Monday, military forces to help supply food to people

High volume of traffic on Nguyễn Văn Cừ Street (District 5, HCM City) on Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged the country's pandemic hotpot HCM City to impose its toughest COVID-19 prevention measures ever beginning on Monday as "everyone is asked to stay at home". Speaking at an online meeting on pandemic prevention late Thursday, PM Chính said the fight against the virus would focus on major roles played by ward and commune authorities. "Everyone is asked to stay at home," said PM Chính, adding that each ward or commune will ensure that residents are supplied with food, essential items and accommodation. The Prime Minister ordered the city to classify the pandemic situation in all 312 communes or wards according to three levels: green zone (COVID-free zone), red zone (extremely high-risk zone) and yellow zone (high-risk zone). The goal is to maintain and expand the green zones while isolating and reducing red and yellow zones….

