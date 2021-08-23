A medical worker guides residents in HCM City’s District 3 how to take their own samples at home. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked HCM City to conduct city-wide COVID-19 testing during the social distancing period to detect infections early and curb the virus transmission. Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn talks to the Government portal about measures to support the city to fulfill the plan. The Ministry of Health is the agency who will support HCM City in implementing this plan. The ministry has built a detailed plan with the city's Department of Health to achieve this. The COVID-19 testing on a large scale across the city has started to be implemented. Regarding human resources demand for this plan, we will make use of the human resources of the city and support from the Central agencies and at the same time guide residents to take their own samples at home. At present, the city has enough human resources to conduct city-wide testing, including residential groups that are qualified to guide local residents to take their own samples at home. People in some residential groups in the city started to take their own samples for COVID-19 testing… Read full this story

HCM City supported to conduct city-wide COVID-19 testing have 249 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.