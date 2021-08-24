HCM City sets up special forces to support residents in high-risk zones

Special forces offer support to people living in orange zones (high risk) and red zones (extremely high risk) in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY— The HCM City Department of Home Affair has directed People’s Committees of wards, communes and districts to set up special forces to support people in orange zones (high risk) and red zones (extremely high risk). The special forces, which include police, military command, and member of wards' pandemic prevention groups, are managed by district People’s Committees. The special forces in orange and red zones will ensure that people strictly follow social distancing measures and the government’s 5K protocol. They will also buy food and essential goods on behalf of residents and deliver them to their door. The city has classified all 312 communes and wards into three groups: green zone (free of COVID cases), orange zone (high risk) or red zone (extremely high risk). The goal is to maintain and expand the green zones while isolating and reducing the risk in red and orange zones. The city’s youth social work centre on August 23 set up its hotline 1900638090 for emergency healthcare at home, medicine for COVID-19 patients, oxygen tanks, food, and free funeral services. The hotline 1900 638090 will operate during the pandemic period. When COVID-19 ends, the hotline will be switched to its function for rescue and social affairs activities…. Read full this story

