HCM City seeks Government support to provide relief to poor

Poor people in HCM City will receive relief of VNĐ1.5 million per household per month and 15kg of rice for per person to tide over the COVID pandemic. moit.gov.vn HCM CITY — HCM City has asked the Government for VNĐ28 trillion (US$1.2 billion) and 142,200 tonnes of rice to provide relief to poor people affected by the pandemic. The People's Committee said it would cover food and rental expenses for poor workers, especially migrants, amid the lockdown, and prevent people from trying to leave the city in droves as seen in recent days. It would provide relief of VNĐ1.5 million per family per month and 15kg of rice per person. It is also distributing one million packages of food, medicines and other essential items to poor people. For the past two months, when it mandated social distancing, it has spent VNĐ1.8 trillion to help the poor and as stimulus for businesses affected by the pandemic. According to the city's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the lives of more than 2.5 million people have been affected and made difficult by the pandemic. Last Sunday the city extended the social distancing for another month until September 15. It has become the epicentre of the…

