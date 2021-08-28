HCM City’s home-care programmes for COVID-19 patients offer doctor consultations, medicines

A patient is taken care of at her home in District 1. Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn HCM CITY – HCM City has rolled out its home-based care programmes for COVID-19 patients as one of its solutions for epidemic prevention and control. The city Department of Health’s updated guidelines on home-based COVID-19 healthcare only allow home monitoring of patients who meet requirements for self-care capability and facilities at home. COVID-19 home treatment includes antipyretic drugs; health-enhancing drugs such as vitamins, micronutrients and traditional medicine; antiviral drugs; and anti-inflammatory corticosteroids and oral anticoagulants (for patients with early symptoms of respiratory failure and without support from medical staff), according to Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper. Meanwhile, the team in charge of the programme “Helping COVID patients recover from illness” consists of 52 doctors, nurses from the Young Physicians Association of HCM City, and a quick response force with volunteers to examine and treat patients at home in Phú Nhuận District. The team provides drugs and necessary medical equipment for treatment at home, including 14 types of oriental and western medicine under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. It also operates online with patients to promptly advise and provide timely measures when problems arise. Phan Minh Hoàng, chairman of the HCM City Young Physicians Association, said the team monitors COVID patients remotely, tells patients… Read full this story

